Police get leads in killing of 2 cops in Bandipora: DGP

‘Lone Pakistani militant carried out attack’

Sopore: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that they have got leads about the Bandipora attack in which two policemen were killed by militants.

Talking to media persons, he said that police are working to identify the militants involved in the attack.

“There have been recent incursions by Pakistan in some places in which some Pakistani militants have infiltrated to this side. He said that the militants are on our radar and you have seen that some of them have been killed in the operations,” he said according to a police spokesperson.

“I hope that Pakistani militants who have recently infiltrated will be neutralized soon as the operations are on against them,” he added.

According to the DGP, the main motive of the Pakistani militants is to kill someone and harm the lives of people and their property.

But he said that every attempt of anti-national elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir would be firmly dealt with.

About the number of militants active in north Kashmir, he said the number of militants is less than what it used to be in the past.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, DIG North Kashmir, SP Sopore and other senior police officers of the district.

Singh consoled the family and expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family, while praying for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

He assured that every support would be provided to the family of the slain cop.

The DGP said that Police along with other security agencies work for the security and safety of people so the police come to the target. “We have been fighting this war for the last 30 years and it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a Pakistani militant of LeT facilitated by two overground workers carried out the attack in Bandipora a day ago.

Kumar told KNS that a single Pakistani militant came and fired upon the driver and one PSO of Station House Officer Bandipora Police Station. However, the timely retaliation by his colleague prevented the militant from snatching his weapon.

He said that attack was carried by him alone and he was facilitated by two OGWs

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir and GOC Kilo Force today visited Bandipora and inspected the scene of attack.

He took joint meetings of army, CRPF and police officers and reviewed operational works and instructed field officers to generate specific inputs and enhance anti-militant operations in the district.

