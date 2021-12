Bandipora: Militants attacked a police party at Gulshan Chowk in northern district of Bandipora leaving two dead, officials said Friday.

Officials said that militants fired at a police party at Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora in which two cops sustained bullet injuries, who succumbed on way to the hospital.

“Two policemen with bullet injuries died on way to the hospital,” the hospital sources said, adding that the area has been cordoned and a massive search launched to nab the attackers—(KNO)

