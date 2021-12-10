Noted Preacher Haji Tanveer Ahmad from Kupwara Killed in Bijbehara Road Mishap, 3 Others Injured

Srinagar:: Noted preacher Haji Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi was killed even as his three colleagues were injured in a tragic accident along Srinagar-Jammu highway on intervening Thursday and Friday night.

A police official said that a car – Alto K10 – bearing registration number JK15 0193 skidded off the road and hit a (road) divider in Arwani Bijbehara at around 2 AM.

In the incident one person died on spot and three others received injuries, the official said.

Identifying the deceased as Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi son of Fazl-ur-Qureshi, resident of Karnah Kupwara at present Bumhama Kupwara, the injured as per the official included Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Jabbar Mir, resident of Trehgam Kupwara, Shahzad Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, resident of Lolab Kupwara, Umer Khan son of Mohammad Shareef Khan, resident of Dolipora Handwara.

All the injured were taken to SMHS hospital for treatment, the official added.

In the meantime it has been learnt that one Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir continues to remain in critical condition.

Notably, the deceased Haji Tanveer Qureshi had been a prominent preacher and among the prominent constituents’ of Tableeghi Jamaat in the frontier district.

A pall of gloom has descended over the native district of deceased even as people could be seen rushing towards the residence of deceased at Bumhama Kupwara. (GNS)

