Srinagar:Two policemen were injured after militants Attack police party in Gulshan Chowk of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

A senior Police officer said that two cops received bullets when militants Attacked the police party.

They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment in critical condition, the officer added.

Soon after Attack, whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.Further details will follow.(GNS)

