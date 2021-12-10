7 Persons Injured in Road Mishap in Nachiya Tanghdar

Srinagar:At least seven persons sustained injuries after a vehicle they were on board met with an accident in Nachiya Tangdhar on Friday afternoon.

A police official said that a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK05B 8353 driven by one Riyaz Ahmad Badana son of Mohd Shafi, a resident of Dragger lost control over the vehicle while on way from Tangdhar to Chowkibal, resulting in injuries to seven persons.

The official identified the injured as Mohd Sayeed, 45, son of Gh Jeelani, Masarat Begum, 40, wife of Mohd Sayeed, Affaq Ahmad, 10, son of Mohd Sayeed, Absar Ahmad, 8, son of Mohd Sayeed, Faiza Bano, 12, daughter of Mohd Sayeed – residents of Ibkote –and Naseema Begum, 45, wife of Mohd Maqbool and Mohd Maqbool Khan, 50, son of Saif Khan – residents of Chowkibal.

The injured persons were immediately taken to SDH Tangdhar for treatment, the official said adding one Absar Ahmad with relatively severe injuries was referred to Srinagar for preferential treatment.

Even before a police team reached, the driver had managed to escape the spot, the official added. (GNS)

