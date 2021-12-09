Mission Director ICDS reviews functioning of ICDS

Launching Anemia Mukht Campaign across J&K on 20th Dec: Kousar

BARAMULLA: To review the progress and implementation of various schemes with regard to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mission Director ICDS J&K, Rubina Kousar today convened a meeting of concerned officers of various districts at Dak Bunglow, here.

District Programme Officers, Child Development Project Officers besides other functionaries of all five districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Mission Director ICDS reviewed the district wise progress and functioning of ICDS, National Rural Livelihood Mission besides various other schemes.

On the occasion, a threadbare discussion on the subject was held wherein the progress and implementation of various centrally and UT sponsored schemes were briefed to the chair by District Programme Officers of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam.

The District Programme Officers briefed chair regarding status of procurement of Nutrition, number of children enrolled in the Anganwadi Centers, PMMVY, POSHAN Abhiyan, Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK), Ladli Beti, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and other allied schemes in their respective districts. District Programme Officer Baramulla informed the meeting that there are 12 projects under ICDS in the district so far. He said out of 2425 sanctioned Anganwadi Centers, 2388 AWCs are operational till date in the district.

Moreover, 37 government buildings are there in Baramulla district for carrying out various activities under ICDS, he added. After reviewing the progress of district wise performance, the Mission Director ICDS directed the concerned officers to expedite the procurement of Nutrition for the Anganwadi Centres.

She also laid emphasis on addressing the concerns of the general public regarding implementation of the Ladli Beti Scheme and other allied schemes in their districts.

The Director stressed for mass awareness among the people so that the benefits of schemes reach to the deserving one in all the districts.

