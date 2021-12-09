KU’s DLL organises event to honour students of various skill courses

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday distributed certificates of merit among the toppers of various skill courses offered by the varsity’s Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL).

Addressing academics and students on the occasion, Prof Talat said that skill development, vocation and extension education form an important component of the New Education Policy-2020. He said the university has placed focused attention on offering various job-oriented courses to produce “job creators” rather than “job seekers”.

The DLL offers various skill courses to produce skilled human resource in accordance with the requirements of the market as well as the Industry.

The Vice-Chancellor asserted that it’s very important for the university to keep on enhancing its linkage with the Industry in the larger interest of the society.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, who was a guest of honour, also underlined how academic institutions in different countries are aligning their courses in sync with the requirements of the market and the industry. He said the University of Kashmir has taken a lead in offering different skill courses at the DLL with the larger objective of creating best entrepreneurs who eventually become self-reliant and self-sufficient.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was also a guest of honour, highlighted different initiatives of the university for upskilling of youth. He said the university is paying serious attention to innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship in accordance with the broad objectives of the NEP-2020.

Director DLL Prof G H Mir highlighted the achievements of the Directorate in recent years, even as he outlined various courses being offered there for youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the DLL is creating a mechanism to create new benchmarks and standards in lifelong learning and extension education to bring about real change at grassroots.

Director, Directorate of Distance Education Prof Tariq A Chishti also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of skill development. Altaf Ahmad, Education Officer DLL conducted proceedings of the event which was attended by senior KU officers including Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah, SS to VC Dr Tanveer A Shah, Director CCPC Prof Ishaq Geer, HoD Commerce Prof Mohammad Shafi, Dean Social Sciences Prof MY Ganai, Prof Manzoor A Shah and others.

Various courses offered by DLL include Domestic Electrical Solutions, Basics of Stenography, CCTV installation, Graphic Designing, Cutting and Tailoring.

