Three TRF militants killed in Shopian encounter, search on

Shopian): Three TRF militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter between government forces and militants in Check-e-Cholan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that three militants affiliated with LeT/TRF have been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while as the search operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print