Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 151 new covid-19 cases while as two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

44 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 107 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 338198.

There were two deaths, one each from the Valley and Jammu division, due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4489 persons—2189 in Jammu and 2300 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

