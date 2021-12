Poonch:A BSF inspector died due to heart attack on Wednesday at the paramilitary force’s 5 battalion headquarters in Mankote area of this mountainous district.

Official sources said that at around 0700 hours inspector Madan Lal had sudden heart attack in BSF’s 05 headquarters at Uchhad in Mankote sector of Mendhar Sub Division. He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar where he died.

BMO Mendhar Dr P A Khan confirmed that the inspector died. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print