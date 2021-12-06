Two active militants arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: Police and government forces on Sunday claimed to have arrested two active militants in Shopian district along with arms and ammunition.
In a statement, police said that they acted on a specific input regarding presence of an active militant, namely Shahid Ahmad Gaine, son of Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, resident of Doomwani Keegam, associated with proscribed outfit LeT, and his close associate at village Doomwani near Rambi Ara.
“Police along with 44RR and 14Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. When joint parties of police and CRPF approached the suspected spot, the two suspects tried to flee from the spot. However, the duo was arrested tactfully by the joint search parties. The other arrested terrorist has been identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, son of Mohd Ayoub Alie, resident of Pinjoora Shopian,” the statement said.
It added, “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, besides cash amount of ?2.9 lakh rupees.”