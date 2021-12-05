Chairman National Commission for Minorities reviews implementation of PMs minority welfare scheme in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Chairman National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Sigh Lalpura chaired a meeting with the Senior Officers of District Administration Srinagar, to review the implementation of Prime Ministers new 15 point Programme on Minority Welfare Schemes here on Saturday at Banquet Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad and Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, besides other Senior Officers of District Administration were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chairman, National Commission for Minorities undertook sector wise review of the Minority Welfare Schemes. He sought feedback from all the Sectoral officers. The Chairman also asked the officers to put forth their opinion and suggestions for effective implementation of the Prime Ministers new 15 point Programme on Minority Welfare Schemes on ground.

While appreciating the efforts of Administration in ensuring good governance at grass root level and implementing public oriented schemes on developmental front, the Chairman emphasized on the Officers to work with added zeal and dedication so that people are benefitted at large by the Government welfare schemes particularly minority communities are well accommodated.

He stressed that review meetings involving the heads of all the Government departments and other officials concerned should be conducted periodically at the district level to ensure better implementation of the schemes meant for the welfare of minorities. He asked for taking measures for the upliftment and welfare of minorities.

The meeting also held threadbare discussions with regard to implementation of schemes and initiatives covered under Prime Ministers new 15 point Programme including schemes/initiatives of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Department of School Education & literacy, Union Ministry of Women & Child Development, Rural Development Department, Housing & Urban Affairs, Financial services, Drinking water & Sanitation, DOPT, Home Affairs and Health & Family Welfare.

Earlier, the Chairman, National Commission for Minorities held an interactive session with the delegations/representatives of various minority bodies who put forth their issues and demands before him.

The Chairman gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured them that all their genuine demands and concerns will be looked into on priority.

