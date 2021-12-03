Section 144 imposed around examination centres

ANANTNAG: In view of Computer Based written Test (CBT) for various posts being conducted by JK SSB w.e.f. 07 December, 2021 to 11 December, 2021 from 10.00 AM onwards at Valley Skill Development, BOSCH Complex, Iqbal Market N.H.Opposite J&K PDD office & Sub Judicial Court Bijbehara, Anantnag, the District Magistrate Anantnag has ordered prohibitory imposition of Section 144 CrPC around a radius of 200 meters of said examination centres on the scheduled dates.
As per order, only the examinees, supervisory staff, security force personnel deployed for examination duty and authorities concerned, shall be allowed to enter 200 meter radius of the examination centres.
The step has been taken to prevent external interference and to maintain public tranquility around the examination centres.
The SSP Anantnag has been directed to implement the order in letter and spirit and deploy adequate police personnel for the purpose.