MMU aghast over sale of Covid orphans

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the media reports about some Kashmiri Covid orphans being sold in the markets of India by a local NGO, terming it extremely shameful and disgusting.

As per media reports, many children who became orphans during Covid-19 pandemic were being sold outside Kashmir at 75,000 to 100,000 rupees.

According to a joint issued by the MMU which is a conglomerate of the leading religious, social and educational organisations of Jammu & Kashmir, this was revealed in a media investigative report on a man named Asrar Amin, who runs an NGO ‘Global Welfare Charitable

“It is a matter of great sadness and shock that our Kashmir Valley which has been the land of saints and sages, such types of social evils and crimes against humanity are taking place here. It is a moment of introspection for the entire nation of Kashmir in general and for the leaders and scholars, imams and conscious citizens in particular,” it said.

The MMU strongly condemned such heinous act and demanded strict action against the individuals and institutions involved.

“This is not a time to sit idle, but the need of the hour is to launch a full and organised campaign at all levels to accelerate overall reform and create awareness in the society in accordance with the teachings and guidance of sunnah,” the MMU said, adding that society needs to be aware of such vices and counter them.

The organisations which are part of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Raheemiyah Bandipora, Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shiaan, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat ul Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Imam Wa Mashaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandia, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahlul Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz Ul Uloom, Pervaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar ul Islam, Kaarvaan e Khatm e Naboowat and other organisations and leaders of the contemporary religious, milli, social and educational associations.

