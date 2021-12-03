COVID-19: Ladakh reports 41 new cases

Leh:Ladakh has reported 41 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 21,642 while the number of active cases has gone up to 306, officials said on Friday.

The Union Territory has registered 214 Covid-related deaths — 156 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Twenty patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh. The total number of cured people is 20,122, they said.

According to officials, all the 41 new cases were reported from Leh, while 1,199 sample reports in Ladakh tested negative.

Of the 306 active cases, 280 are in Leh and 26 in Kargil district, they said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print