Kashmir Freezes As Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night, Minus 5.5°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley and Ladakh continued to reel under sub zero temperatures with Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recording season’s coldest night ion Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar recorded minus 2.5°C against previous night’s minus 1.5°C. Previously it was on November 23 this year when Srinagar recorded the lowest mercury of 2.3°C.

Qazigund recorded minimum temperature of minus 3.3°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, he said. It was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir for this time of the year, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.2°C against minus 3.3°C on previous night. The famous resort in south Kashmir was coldest place in entire Valley.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 0.9°C on previous night and normal of 1.4°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 8.6°C against last night’s minus 8.0°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 4.4°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 12.8°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in plains of Jammu and Kashmir during 5-7th December.

Due to “snow and freezing temperatures” there is possibility of temporary disruption of traffic over passes like Zojila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top and Mugal Road, the official said.

“A Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J&K during 5-7th December. Widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain in plains is expected during the period,” the official said, “Some places on higher reaches (above 2000m) may receive heavy snow( 1-2feet) whereas plains likely to receive 2-3 inches of snow.” As of today, there’s “no forecast” of heavy snow and rain in plains.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, “There is possibility of disruption of traffic over passes like Zojila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top, Mugal Road due to snow and freezing temperatures.” (GNS)

