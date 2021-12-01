Govt announces winter vacation for schools

SRINAGAR: The government Tuesday announced winter vacations for all schools of Kashmir division from December 6.
An official of the school education department said that from primary to class 8, winter vacation will be observed from December 6 till February 28.
For class 9 till class 12, winter break will start from December 13 to February 28.
Since August 5, 2019, when the government of India abrogated Article 370 and downgraded the state into two union territories, schools have remained closed in Jammu and Kashmir. This was followed by outbreak of Covid pandemic in March 2020 and since then students have remained home till now.
The official said that the decision for winter vacation was taken during a meeting of the department.
—KNO