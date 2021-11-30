NC MPs stage protest in Parliament

Demand judicial probe into Hyderpora, Rambagh, Lawaypora shootouts
New Delhi: National Conference Members of Parliament on Monday staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the foreground of the Parliament House demanding revocation of August 5, 2019 decisions like farm laws. They also demanded an impartial, judicial probe into Hyderpora, Rambagh and Lawaypora shootouts, a statement issued by NC said.
The MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi led by the Party President Farooq Abdullah held placards demanding the rollback of the unconstitutional decisions of August 05 2019 like the contentious farm laws, and a time bound judicial probe into the Hyderpora, Rambagh and Lawaypora shootouts.
Later the trio gave a short attention notice under rule 193 in the Lok Sabha to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Masoodi in his individual capacity also gave a calling attention notice for discussion on the Hyderpora shootout, it said.