Spontaneous shutdown, mobile net snapped in Srinagar areas

Srinagar: A day after the three militants were killed at Rambagh in Srinagar, many parts of the city remained tense and observed spontaneous shutdown on Thursday.
Authorities snapped mobile internet in many areas of downtown as a ‘precautionary measure’ after protests erupted in Nawa Kadal area where from the slain TRF commander Mehran Yaseen hailed.
Markets in some areas also remained shut. There was a thin movement of people too in these areas. But the city centre lal chowk remained normally open.
Some sporadic clashes between forces and youth were also reported from Nawa Kadal areas, an area said to be the residence of one of the slain militants. They said absentia funeral was also disallowed.
The killings took place when a Santro was stopped by a posse of government forces and killed three militants without giving them a chance to retaliate. Many civilians also led protests at the spot, questioning the nature in which the killings had taken place.
