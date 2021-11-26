School of 2 rooms under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Budgam

BUDGAM: The government provided a primary school for Dangarpora Mollah at Peth Makhama village in Beerwah tehsil under SSA scheme 15 years ago, but this primary school is still functioning in a rented accommodation of two rooms, where even basic facilities are not available for students.

Ghulam Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dangarpora Mollah, told Kashmir Reader 15 years ago the government started the primary school in the area for both boys and girls under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

“The school started functioning in two rooms at that time. Since then, it has remained confined to the two rooms. There are 72 boys and girls studying in the school, but without any facilities,” Dar said.

Ghulam Qadir, another local resident, said that students of different classes study jointly up to Class 5 in the two rooms of the school.

“The students at the school cannot concentrate due to the lack of space and also because students from other classes are also sitting in the same rooms,” he said.

Qadir said that there is no ground where the students can play and they attend the school prayers standing at the local Sumo taxi stand in front of the school. He added that there are also no toilets at the school.

Locals said that the government must identify some land or building where the school can be shifted to, so that students can get proper facilities.

Syed Gulzar Ahmad Bukhari, District Education Planning Officer Budgam, told Kashmir Reader that he will visit the school and take necessary steps to resolve the problems faced by students.

