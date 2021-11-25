KU’s Food Technology Department organises one-day Institution-Industry interaction session

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Food Science and Technology (DFST) on Wednesday organised a one-day Institutional-Industry interaction session.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the programme, which was aimed at enhancing the varsity’s linkage with the Industry.

On the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi, demonstrated three prototypes designed at the DFST to help vegetable producers and entrepreneurs to increase shelf-life of vegetables and also retain their quality for longer durations. The prototypes include Vacuum-assisted Microwave Dryer, Solid State Fermenter and Kalari Making Machine.

These devices, Prof Masoodi said, lead to significant reduction in drying time, superior quality of dehydrated product, temperature control, reduced fermentation time and other advantages which can help growers and entrepreneurs in a big way.

In his presidential remarks, Prof Talat congratulated three faculty members of the DFST for figuring in Stanford University’s research database. These include Prof Farooq Masoodi, Dr Adil Gani and Dr Idrees Ahmad.

“Under National Education Policy-2020, it is important to enhance participation of Industry in research and teaching endeavours in terms of modifying curriculums and providing practical exposure to students to the Industry functioning and requirements,” Prof Talat said, inviting the interested entrepreneurs from J&K to make use of the prototypes created at the DFST.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, underscored the importance of Academia-Industry linkage. He said the university can explore the possibility of providing some dedicated space/kiosk to the DFST where it can manufacture some foods, like pickles, which can eventually become a brand-name from the university. He also assured that under the leadership of VC Prof Talat, the University is committed to provide all possible support to the DFST vis-à-vis infrastructure and human resource.

Dean School of Applied Sciences Dr Nahida Tabassum also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the department for developing the prototypes.

Dr Adil Gani, Coordinator DFST gave a power-point presentation highlighting the achievements of the department since its establishment in 2008. He said the department has been regularly organising Institution-Industry interaction programmes with the larger objective of increasing the Academia-Industry Linkage.

