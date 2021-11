Ganderbal: A wild bear was captured alive in Manigam village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The official said that a cage was set up after locals spotted the wild bear in Manigam village of Ganderbal .

He said the bear was captured alive from Agriculture fields, adding that the bear was shifted to Dachigam National Park—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print