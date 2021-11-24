Tanker Falls Into 400-ft Gorge Near Jawahar Tunnel, Driver From Kathua Dies

Jammu: A tanker driver from Kathua died after the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway late last night, officials said on Wednesday.

A police officer said that the tanker (JK14A-9786) on way from Jammu to Srinagar skidded off the road and rolled down about 400-ft into the gorge near Jawahar Tunnel at around 2155 hours.

The driver, Ishar Dass son of Ram Ditta of Sehswan Kathua, couldn’t control the vehicle as he was driving in “rash and negligent manner”, a police officer said . He said that a case has been registered and further action investigation taken up. (GNS)

