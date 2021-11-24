Govt sacks two more teachers for unauthorised absence

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday ordered termination of two more teachers from government services for remaining absent unauthorisedly for a period of more than five years.
An official order said that two teachers have been terminated from their services under Article 113 of J&K Civil Service Rules (Volume I) of 1956.
They said that the teachers who have been terminated from their service include Jameela Akhtar teacher BHS Singhpora of Anantnag and Nighat Hussain teacher BMS Soura of Srinagar.
It said Akhtar has been terminated from her services for remaining absent from her legitimate duties from September 09, 2014.
Similarly, the termination order of Hussain stated that she had remained absent from her legitimate duties from September 01, 2012 even as she was provided ample opportunities to resume here duties.
Earlier, government terminated four teachers for their services for remaining absent for more than five years from their legitimate duties.
