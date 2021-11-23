Unidentified body found In Kokernag

Anantnag: The body of an unidentified man was found in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The man apparently looks like an outsider wearing a blue trouser and white shirt, they said. However there is no visible torture marks etc on the body found at Voi Bemdoora village of Kokernag, they said.

A police official said some locals spotted the body lying in field and subsequently informed the concerned police station.

He said that a police party rushed to the spot and took it into their possession. He said that efforts are underway to ascertain the identity. (GNS)

