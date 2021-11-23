Sahitya Akademi New Delhi, JKAACL organize national literary meet for Kashmiri writers

JAMMU: Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) today organized one day national literary meet for young Kashmiri writers and poets at K L Saigal hall, Jammu.

During the meet, paper reading, short story and poetic sessions were held on varied subjects.

Additional Secretary JKAACL, Sanjeev Rana, presided over the function while renowned Kashmiri poet and author, Bashir Bhadarwahi, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Convenor, Sahitya Akademi Advisory Board, G N Aatish, while highlighting the importance of conducting this mega literary event, said that the Akademi organized this event to project and propagate analytical thoughts of young Kashmiri budding poets and writers.

Aatish added that the JKAACL is playing laudable role in promoting such events of great cultural and literary value under the supervision of its Secretary, Rahul Pandey and Additional Secretary, Sanjeev Rana. He hoped that the Academy will continue its commitment and services towards development of art and literature in Jammu and Kashmir. Additional Secretary, JKAACL, said that the Academy will also nourish the local languages having rich treasure of cultural diversity of the UT.

Bashir Bhadharwahi and Aseer Kishtwari also shared their thoughts on the subject.

Meanwhile, the short story session was presided over by Brij Nath Betab, an eminent poet, writer and translator. Betab praised the efforts of the Sahitya Akademi and JKAACL for organizing such type of events for budding writers.

During the short story session, Rinku Koul, Dolly Tickoo and Vinod Kumar presented their creations while Kaiser Malik, Sahil Abbas and Firdous Ahmed Parray presented their papers during the paper reading session.

Dr Arvinder Singh Amn presented vote of thanks while proceedings of the function were conducted by Gulzar Ahmed Rather.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print