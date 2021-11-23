Hyderpora ‘encounter’ Won’t ask for anything if Amir proven militant, says his father

Ramban: Family of youth from Ramban district killed in Hyderpora encounter said that if authorities prove that their son was a militant they won’t ask for anything.

Lateef Ahmad Magray, father of slain Aamir Ahmad, said that after they had written to DC Ramban to hand over the body of Aamir but they were told it would not be returned.

He said that they rejected the offer of visiting north Kashmir to see his son’s face and told them “if they will give us the body then and only then we will visit the graveyard but authorities didn’t accept it.”

He said that Aamir was 5th standard pass out and then pursued Mufti course from Kashmir and went for Aalim course to Deoband. However, due to a lockdown he returned back and decided to go to Srinagar to earn livelihood.

He said that he had a one year agreement with Mudasir to work as a helper there at his office and he was also sending his salary mostly to her sister but he never visited home back after he went to Srinagar some six seven months before.

Magray said that he was almost daily talking with his family members on phone and on 13th and 14th November he also called us and two days later they heard that he had been killed in an encounter.

“He was innocent and if we would have ever found him involved in any anti-national activity, I would have handed him over to police but for decades now police have been guarding our residence in Ramban,” he said.

Magray, a PHE employee, said that for killing a militant with stone in 2005, he along with his family had to migrate to Udhampur for six years “but now my son has been killed for being a militant and even dead body is being denied.”

He said that we are trying to meet LG in this regard and seek justice and if the government won’t return the body, “we will come on roads”.

The family members requested higher ups especially LG Manoj Sinha to return the body and give them justice.

“They should prove him a militant. We won’t regret or ask for anything,” they said.

—KNO

