ANC delegation headed by Muzzafar Shah visits families of of Altaf Bhat, Dr Mudasir Gul

SRINAGAR: ANC Sr VP Mr Muzzafar Shah along with a visited the residences of Altaf Bhat & Dr Mudasir Gul to express heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. He also paid condolences on behalf of PAGD whose two executive membersMd Yousuf Tarigami & Retd Justice Masood Hasnani were denied permission by the administration to visit the residences of the late Altaf bhat & Dr Mudasir citing security reasons.

Speaking to the families at their residences ANC Sr VP informed them of all the steps that are being undertaken by the PAGD to get Justice & ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will get the severest & exemplary punishment on a fast track basis. He reiterated the demand of the magisterial enquiry be converted into a fast track judicial probe in a time bound framework. This demand was from the entire Kashmir population.

Mr Muzzafar Shah informed the families of the decision of the PAGD to knock the doors of the Hon’ble Supreme Court Of India for seeking justice in this dastardly act committed by the security establishment & seek the return of the bodies of all those buried miles away at unknown locations.

The livelihood of both the families is a direct responsibility of the Lt Governor JK UT as this is ncident was a pure case of homicide committed by the security forces, Mr Shah said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print