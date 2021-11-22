Youth killed in Bla accident

By on No Comment

 

Baramulla: : A 25-year-old youth was killed in a road accident at Delina village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.

Official sources said  that the youth identified as Saleem Javid Mir, son of Javid Ahmad Mir of Delina was hit by an unknown speedy vehicle on Baramulla-Srinagar highway at Delina village.

“Soon after the incident, he was taken to District Hospital Baramulla where doctors declared him dead,” they said.

Meanwhile, police in this regard has registered a case under relevant sections of law—(KNO)

Youth killed in Bla accident added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.