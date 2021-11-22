Youth killed in Bla accident

Baramulla: : A 25-year-old youth was killed in a road accident at Delina village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the youth identified as Saleem Javid Mir, son of Javid Ahmad Mir of Delina was hit by an unknown speedy vehicle on Baramulla-Srinagar highway at Delina village.

“Soon after the incident, he was taken to District Hospital Baramulla where doctors declared him dead,” they said.

Meanwhile, police in this regard has registered a case under relevant sections of law—(KNO)

