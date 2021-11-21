Kashmir reports 2 Covid deaths, 187 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir while 187 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said that the cases include 163 from Kashmir and 24 from Jammu division.
Moreover, 158 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 34 from Jammu Division and 124 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 61 cases, Baramulla reported 56 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 09cases, Ganderbal reported 15 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported 01 fresh case each for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 1 case, Reasi reported 2, Kishtwar reported 01 case, Poonch reported 1 case, while Kathua, Samba and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 48,875doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,61,40,344.