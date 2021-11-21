5 OGWS arrested in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a “sleeper cell” by arresting five militant associates in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
“During the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in district Pulwama, police busted a network of active associates of LeT by arresting five active associates,” a police handout said.
The arrested persons as Showket Islam Dar son of Mohd Rustom Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Abdullah, Aijaz Gulzar Lone son of Gulzar Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohd and Nasser Ahmad Shah son of Late Ghulam Rasool, all residents of Lelhar Pulwama.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as sleeper cell and were involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition,” it said.
“They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers.”
Incriminating materials including arms/ammunition have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 139/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kakapora,” he said, adding, “Further investigation into the matter is in progress.”