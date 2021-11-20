Hyderpora encounter: Those found guilty won’t be spared, says LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that whosoever is found guilty in the Hyderpora encounter won’t be spared and the administration is committed to ensure justice.

“One incident has taken place as far as the security situation is concerned. I want to assure people those found involved won’t be spared,” he said addressing a gathering of members of Sikh community in Jammu region on the occasion of Guru Purab.

He said that in three-to four days, things will be more clear and “he would be able to discuss more on the issue.”

The LG has already ordered a magisterial probe into the Hydepora encounter in which four persons including building owner and a businessman—Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, both residents of Srinagar, were killed. The bodies of Altaf and Gul were first buried by police at Handwara graveyard and after massive outcry followed by protests by the families of the slain duo, their bodies were exhumed and later handed over to the families for the last rites late on Thursday evening.

The probe ordered by the LG is being conducted by the ADC Srinagar, who has already issued a notice inviting witnesses for recording their statements. The LG has promised the probe will be conducted in a time-bound manner. Pertinently, the family of third slain identified as Amir Ahmed of Banihal has also demanded return of the body of their son, who was working as an office boy at slain Gul’s office. KNO

