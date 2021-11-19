Civilians being killed to protect the national interest: PAGD

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Thursday said that the civilians in Kashmir are being killed to protect the national interest and stated that it has become a new rule that the common man should sacrifice his life for safeguarding the national interest.

Talking to reporters after attending a meeting of PAGD at Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence, PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said that it is a new rule that the common man should sacrifice his life to safeguard the national interest. “I want to ask the government and the judiciary that is it necessary to kill civilians for safeguarding the national interest?” he asked.

He said that the political parties have decided to write a letter to the President of India with the demand to hold a credible inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter where three innocent people were killed.

“We have demanded to punish the culprits of the incident as per the law. Those who have violated the laws should be punished according to the judiciary,” he said.

They said that they demand a judicial enquiry into the incident as the families of three civilians must be given justice. “One civilian was a businessman, another was a doctor and other a labourer. So how were they involved in militancy,” he asked.

Tarigami said that the families of deceased civilians are being denied their rights to give a dignified burial to their loved ones. “This is a constitutional right of every citizen. The authorities need to grant this right to the citizens of Kashmir also. In the name of law and order this right has been taken away from the people in the valley. We condemn such acts as these are being done unconstitutionally,” he said.

He said that they are with the families in this hour of grief and will continue to press the government to give them justice.

“If the demands are not fulfilled then the PAGD will take this matter to the Parliament and will apprise the President of India about the unending bloodbath in Kashmir,” he said.

He also said that they demand the bodies of slain civilians be handed over to their families for last rites and a dignified burial.

“Don’t test the patience of Kashmiris now. People of the valley have understood this politics and they will not allow anyone to succeed in making Kashmir a graveyard,” he said.

He also said that there may be huge differences and opinions may also differ in terms of politics, but all the political parties unequivocally condemn the killings of three civilians in the Hyderpora encounter.

He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the people of India to raise their voice to protect the democratic rights of citizens. “Before it is too late all of us, right from Kathua to Srinagar should unite and save our human rights.”

Replying to a question, he said that those citizens who were mourning the death of their loved ones were dragged and arrested by the police last night. “Is this the rule of law? We will go to the supreme court if the bodies are not returned to their families.”

