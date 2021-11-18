Three OGWs caught with Rs 43 lakh in Jammu: Police

JAMMU: Police claimed to have arrested three associates of militant operatives at Sidhra Bridge area and recovered 43 lakh rupees of cash from their possession which they were transporting from Punjab to South Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Police, Chandan Kohli said that acting on a reliable information that a consignment of cash is being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota, who laid an active naka at Sidhra bridge in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

During checking, SSP said, a vehicle bearing Registration number DL-1ZB 8261 was stopped for checking.

The men travelling in the car were questioned about their movement but they could not give satisfactory reply and on their personal search and thorough search of vehicle, two bags of cash were recovered.

The total cash amounting rupees 43 lakh was recovered from their possession.

Further questioning of the suspects made it clear that the amount was being transported from Punjab to South Kashmir for financing the activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

These arrested person were in constant touch with the handlers sitting across and militants who are in South Kashmir.

On this case FIR No 429/2021 U/S 13/17 ULA (P) Act of 1967 got registered at Police Station Nagrota and investigation started.

The SSP Jammu said that Rs 43 lakh has been recovered from the possession of these three associates of militant operatives all of whom belong to South Kashmir.

The arrested accused have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar resident of village Mishipura Yaripora in Kulgam, Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmed Malik of Pulwama and Mauzam Parvaiz son of Parvez Ahmad Malik of Dellipora, Pulwama.

The SSP Jammu also said that the money was being transported for militancy funding and sources of these funds are from outside J&K will also be booked shortly.

Further investigation of this case is going on. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print