Hyderpora ‘Encounter’: Govt Orders ‘Time-Bound’ ‘Magisterial Inquiry’; LG Says Will Ensure There Is ‘No Injustice’

Srinagar: Government on Thursday ordered magisterial inquiry by additional district magistrate into controversial “encounter” at Hyderpora in which four persons were killed on Monday.

“A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet .“Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner,” he said , adding,“.JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice.” (GNS)

