Hyderpora ‘Encounter’: Bodies Of 2 Srinagar Residents Exhumed In Handwara

Srinagar: Amid outcry, authorities on Thursday exhumed bodies of two residents—Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudassir Gul—from a graveyard at Wadder Zachaldara Handwara where they were buried along with two other persons who were killed in the ‘encounter’ at Hyderpora here on Monday.

Official sources said that bodies were exhumed under the supervision of Tehsildar Handwara in presence a team of doctors. They said the bodies are being sent to Srinagar for handing over same to the families.

Sources said that families have been asked to limit the funeral to few people only. Also restrictions have been imposed in the area to prevent “law and order”.

The families of the duo contested police claims and had been demanding their bodies for “proper” burial.

This morning Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced magisterial inquiry into the incident and soon Altaf Bhat’s brother Abdul Majeed welcomed it and said the family also demands that the killers of his sibling be brought to justice.

A controversy has erupted over Monday’s encounter in Hyderpora following conflicting claims about the two deceased as their family members contested the police’s charge that they were “terror associates”.

“I am thankful to LG for ordering an inquiry. I am thankful that my oppressed voice was heard by someone. I only have one request to the LG, I want the body of my brother returned to us and the killers of my innocent brother brought to justice,” he said.

He said that after the announcement of the inquiry, he was hopeful that the family will get justice. “I request the LG to please return the body quickly because his (Bhat’s) children want to see the face of their father one last time,” he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print