Srinagar:Two Para-military personnel of CRPF and a civilian were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Palhalan chowk in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party. In this incident two CRPF men and a civilian recieved splinter injuries. All of them have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details will follow.(GNS)

