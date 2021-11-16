Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy, announces ICC

Islamabad: Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy in 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

It will be the first major global cricket tournament to be played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. The final was played in Lahore with Sri Lanka claiming the title.

Reacting to the announcement, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said it was a matter of great pride and delight that the country would host the major ICC tournament.

According to the ICC, the subsequent Champion Trophy edition in 2029 will be hosted by India.

The ICC Champions Trophy was also scheduled to be played in Pakistan in 2009 but it was moved to England due to security reasons.

The tournament was moved out of Pakistan after three countries — Australia, England and New Zealand — had refused to tour the country over security fears months after an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore. (Agencies)

