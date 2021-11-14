181 cases in J&K with 155 in Kashmir

Srinagar continues to report highest cases
Srinagar: One hundred and eighty one new positive cases COVID-19, 26 from Jammu division and 155 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 95 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 15 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 44 cases, Baramulla reported 43 cases, Budgam reported 23 cases, Pulwama reported 02cases, Kupwara reported 17cases, Anantnag reported 06cases, Bandipora reported 06cases, Ganderbal reported 11 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 16cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported 01 cases, Poonch reported 01case, Ramban reported no cases and Reasi reported 02 cases while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 77,138 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,57,43,545.