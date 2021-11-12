South Kashmir: Two Hizb militants killed in Kulgam Gunfight

Srinagar:Two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were killed on Friday in a gunfight in Chawalgam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam.

A senior police officer while confirming that two militants were killed in an encounter in Chawalgam who were affiliated with Hizb. However identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained.

The officer further said that during intial exchange of firing yesterday one militant was killed and as precautionary measures the operation was suspended due to darkness.

The operation was resumed with the first light of the this morning, during which one more militant was killed.

Earlier on Thrusday, a joint team of Police and army had launched a cordon and search operation in Chawalgam area.

While laying the cordon, the joint party came under heavy fire from the hiding militants, the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, the officer added.(GNS)

