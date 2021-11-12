Govt orders transfer, posting of 5 Under Secretaries

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered transfer of 5 Under Secretaries and posted them with different departments in the Union Territory.

As per an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir News Service (KNS), in the interest of administration, transfers and postings of Under Secretaries are hereby ordered with immediate effect.

“Sat Paul, I/c Under Secretary awaiting orders of adjustment in the Higher Education Department is posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department. Rajinder Kumar, I/c Under Secretary awaiting orders of adjustment in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs is posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs,” reads the order.

AS per the order Abid Khan, I/c Under Secretary awaiting orders of adjustment in the Industries and Commerce Department is posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

“Mohammad Rajab Malik, I/c Under Secretary awaiting orders of adjustment in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj is posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.”

It states that Hamid Hameed, I/c Under Secretary awaiting orders of adjustment in the Public Works (R&B) Department is posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department. (KNS)

