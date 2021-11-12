ARTO Kupwara, 2 other officials suspended, RDA ordered

Srinagar: The Government on Friday ordered suspension of ARTO and two motor vehicles inspectors in Kupwara.

“Pending enquiry, the (three) officer/officials of Transport Department are hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect, in terms of Rule-31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules. 1956,” reads the order by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (IAS), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.

The officers include Mohammad Mukhtar Sofi (ARTO, Kupwara), Khursheed Ahmad Kanna (Motor Vehicle Inspector), and Abdul Hamid Bhat (Motor Vehicle Inspector).

“It is further ordered that Transport Department shall initiate departmental proceedings (RDA—regular departmental inquiry) against the suspended officer/officials in terms of extant rules,” the order reads further. “During suspension, the suspendees shall remain attached with the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.”(GNS)

