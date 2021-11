Anantnag: A 45-year-old woman was mauled to death by a bear in Ashmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Official said that the woman identified as Muneera Banoo (45) wife of Muhammad Shabaan Ahanger was attacked and grievously injured by the bear in his native village of Diyaroo.

Soon the locals shifted her to nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival—(KNO)

