Srinagar Encounter: 01 militant killed in brief shootout, AK rifle recovered: Police

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout at Bemina area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thrusday.
Kashmir police Zone on its official Twitter handle wrote, “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified militant killed. 01 AK rifle alongwith ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow”.
Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Bemina.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)