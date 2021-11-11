Kulgam encounter: Militant killed, operation on

Kulgam: An unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Chawalgam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight while as the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 9 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

