CB files charge sheet against ex-BOPEE chairman Mushtaq Peer for transferring above 2.5 crore in personal account

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday produced the charge sheet against former BOPEE Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Peer for illegally shifting government money amounting to RS. 2.73 crore into his personal bank account.

The chargesheet against Peer, who was convicted and sentenced by a court in 2018 here in MBBS paper scam for 16 years imprisonment, was filed before Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar.

The case (FIR No. 42/2017) under section 420, 409-RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act was filed in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir in 2017.

As per the Crime Branch, the brief facts of the case are that the Peer while being posted as Chairman BOPEE from the year 2009 to 2012, transferred government money amounting to RS. 2.73 crores into his personal bank account with the object that the same will be utilized for various official activities. ‘(He) with a criminal intent put the said Govt. money to his own use by investing in smart saver accounts, raising cash certificates and liquidation of his personal loan.”

During the course of investigation, the Crime Branch said it has been established that the accused person in violation of BOPEE Act and Financial rules in vogue, has misappropriated an amount of Rs. 1, 15, 40,153 besides, an amount of RS. 3, 49, 352 as interest accrued on Smart Savers/ Cash Certificates were also misappropriated by the accused person by abusing his official position, as Chairman BOPEE.

“It is worthwhile to mention here that the accused person was also convicted by Court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar in Case FIR No. 24/2013 U/S 420, 406, 201, 120-B-RPC, r/w 5(1)(d), 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir, vide judgement dated 25.04.2018,” a spokesman of the crime branch said in a statement.

