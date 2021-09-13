19 Year-Old Girl Dies In Verinag Road Accident 

Anantnag: A 19-year-old girl, riding a scooty, died in a road accident in Kapran Verinag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Monday.

An official said that the scooty she was riding skidded off the road and fell down, resulting in injuries to her head.

The girl, Insha Jan daughter of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Khadar Kapran, was rushed to nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered in concerned police station and further investigation taken up, he added. (GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print