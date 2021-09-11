Jamia Anjuman expresses grief at demise of Moulana Ludhianvi

Says public outrage growing at continuing closure of moques, shrines in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Friday said that since August 6, 2021, government authorities are not allowing Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar and other major places of worship including Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Moula, Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib (RA), Astaan Aaliya Khanyar, and Astaan Aaliya Naqshband Sahib (RA). It said that this has led to public outrage as such dictatorial measures have severely hurt the religious sentiments of the people who have been prevented from performing their religious duties.

The Anjuman in a statement said that the authorities under the guise of COVID-19 have ordered closure of places of worship in Kashmir and on the other hand are allowing opening of public places, parks, bazaars and educational institutions. “Such policies reveal double standards and ill intentions of the government,” it said.

The Anjuman further clarified that worshipers coming to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers take full care of the COVID-19 SOPs, so preventing the people from performing their religious duty is a clear interference in religion.

The Anjuman also expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Moulana Habeeb-ur-Rehman Ludhianvi, an eminent religious scholar, the Ameer of Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Hind, a sincere leader of Khatm-e-Naboowat and Naamos-e-Risaalat (SAW) and Shaahi Khateeb and Imam of Jamia Masjid Ludhiana Punjab.

The Anjuman on behalf of the organisation and its incarcerated chairman, Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, expressed condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family of the deceased scholar. It also paid glowing tributes to Moulana Habeeb ur Rehman for his long and continuous selfless religious and reformative services in Punjab.

“Moulana’s demise is a great loss for the people of Punjab and the religious circles of India as he was a shield for the Muslims of Punjab,” it said.

The Anjuman said that the Mirwaizeen of Jammu and Kashmir especially Hazrat Mufasir-e-Quran Muhajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Sahib, Hazrat Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq Sahib, and the present Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq had religious and mutual relations with not only the late Moulana Habeeb-ur-Rehman Sahib but also with the elders of his proud family.

The Anjuman conveyed heartfelt condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and the people of Punjab, especially with Moulana Usman Ludhianvi, the brother of the late Moulana.

