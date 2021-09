Rajouri: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered huge amount of Indian currency from a narco smuggler in Rajouri district, officials said here.

Official sources said that a team from Nowshera police station was investigating forward and backward links of a narco smuggler, who was arrested recently.

“During this investigation, huge amount of Indian currency was recovered which has been seized and further legal proceedings are going gone into the matter,” they said—(KNO)

