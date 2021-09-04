Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death: Communications shutdown, restrictions cripple Kashmir for second day

SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive day on Friday, Kashmir remained paralysed with authorities imposing strict restrictions on roads and suspending internet and mobile telephony to prevent any gathering.

This move follows the demise of Kashmir’s popular pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday evening. Kashmir remain incommunicado with only state-owned BSNL mobile phones and landlines operational.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, government forces were deployed in strength with barricades and barbed wires laid on several roads. Around Geelani’s house and neighbourhood, huge contingent of forces continue to remain deployed to prevent any gathering. The grave and the entrance of the graveyard too remained under the surveillance of the police and paramilitary forces. Only family members after proper verification were allowed to offer prayers at the grave.

As a result there was very little public movement on the streets. Public transport was off the roads while as there was thin movement of private vehicles.

In downtown’s Bohi Kadal, police did not allow uninterrupted public movement. In the evening, around Zaldagar and Fateh Kadal areas, there was massive presence of forces to prevent any protests in the area. A day ago, youth clashed with government forces in the area.

While major places of worship including Srinagar’s Jama Masjid was locked for congregational Friday prayers but Geelani’s life and death was part of Friday sermons at several places. At many places, people offered funeral in absentia in masjids for the veteran leader after the prayers. It was offered without any call from any political party.

“How the funeral and mourning of Geelani sahib was responded by the government is telling us the power the leader yielded. He will always remain alive in our heart forever,” said an Imam at a mosque in downtown.

The police spokesperson said IGP, Kashmir Vijay Kumar appreciated the cooperation of the public in maintaining the peaceful situation throughout Kashmir, “which defeated the ill designs of the inimical elements who are hell-bent on disturbing the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the valley”.

